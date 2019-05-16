Pina will be placed on the 10-day injured list after leaving Wednesday's game with a hamstring injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina was removed Wednesday at Philadelphia with right hamstring discomfort, but it's unclear how he sustained the injury. David Freitas or Jacob Nottingham will likely be called up to serve as the backup catcher while Pina is on the shelf.

