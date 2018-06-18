Pina is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Pirates.

Pina will give way to Erik Kratz behind the dish for Monday's series opener after going 1-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Sunday's loss to the Phillies. After a breakout 2017 campaign, Pina is slashing just .212/.275/.340 through 46 games this season.

