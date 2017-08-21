Play

Pina is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Pina will head to the bench for the second time in three games as Stephen Vogt takes over for him behind the dish. With Vogt back from the DL, it appears Pina will slide into a more even timeshare at catcher.

