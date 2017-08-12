Play

Pina is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Despite racking up three hits -- including a home run -- during Friday's loss, Pina will head to the bench for a breather after struggling starting four straight games. Andrew Susac will take over for him behind the dish, batting eighth.

