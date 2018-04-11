Brewers' Manny Pina: Held out Wednesday
Pina (calf) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cardinals.
Expectedly, Pina will take a seat for the series finale after suffering a strained calf during Tuesday's outing. In his place, Jett Bandy will set up behind the plate and bat eighth. Consider Pina day-to-day heading into Friday's contest against the Mets.
