Brewers' Manny Pina: Hits bench Sunday
Pina is out of the lineup Sunday against the Cubs.
Pina looks to be back to full strength after returning from a calf injury Tuesday, so he'll be held out of the lineup Sunday as part of a routine rest following back-to-back starts behind the plate. Jett Bandy will handle catching duties and bat eighth in the series finale.
More News
