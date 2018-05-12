Brewers' Manny Pina: Hits clutch homer in Friday's victory
Pina went 2-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBI in Friday's victory over the Rockies.
Pina's home run was about as clutch as they come, as it was hit with the Brewers down by two runs and down to their last out in the ninth inning at the same time. Pina is hitting just .188 for the season, but he has started to produce in the power categories of late, tallying three home runs and seven RBI over his last nine games.
