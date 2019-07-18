Pina went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's victory over the Braves.

Pina made the most of what was just his fourth start of the month, hitting his fifth home run of the season and knocking in just one fewer run than he accumulated over his previous 14 games. Pina is hitting just .186 on the season, but he has seen the ball well lately, going 5-for-11 (.455) with two home runs, a double, and five RBI over his last six contests. Despite the hot stretch, he figures to continue seeing sparse playing time behind top backstop Yasmani Grandal.