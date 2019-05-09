Brewers' Manny Pina: Hits first homer of season
Pina hit his first home run of the season in Wednesday's victory over the Nationals.
Pina tied a career high with nine home runs last year, but he has had far fewer opportunities to knock the ball out of the park this season while serving as the backup catcher behind Yasmani Grandal. Pina will continue starting every few days when Grandal needs a break, but expect Grandal to see the bulk of the work behind the plate like he has up to this point.
