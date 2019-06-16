Pina went 2-for-3 with a homer, a walk and two RBI in Saturday's loss to the Giants.

Pina took advantage of his first start in over a week with a big day at the plate. His homer, his third of the season, was a solo shot off Madison Bumgarner that opened the scoring in the third inning. Despite the strong showing, he's still hitting just .172/.273/.362 on the season and is unlikely to be stealing at-bats from Yasmani Grandal any time soon.