Pina went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's victory over the Reds.

Pina has ceded a lot of starts to Erik Kratz in September, and his four at-bats Wednesday raise his total to just 26 this month. The two have worked in a pattern since Sept. 1 with Pina starting two games and Kratz starting the next three, so with Pina starting the last two games, there's a good chance Kratz will be behind the dish when the Brewers next play Friday night.

