Brewers' Manny Pina: Homers in Tuesday's victory
Pina went 3-for-4 with a home run in Tuesday's victory over the Nationals.
Pina continues to produce at the plate, and he has been particularly hot of late, going 17-for-46 (.370) over his last 14 games. He started to lose some playing time after the Brewers acquired Stephen Vogt in June, but with Vogt now on the disabled list, he is working as the Brewers' primary catcher.
