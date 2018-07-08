Pina was placed on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Saturday with a left biceps strain, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pina sustained the injury Friday, was held out of Saturday's lineup and underwent an MRI. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the 31-year-old will be the DL through the All-Star break. Erik Kratz and the newly recalled Jacob Nottingham will split catching duties for the Brewers in the meantime.