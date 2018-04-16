Pina was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a right calf strain.

The move is retroactive to April 13, making Pina eligible to rejoin the Brewers on April 23 should he be ready. While he's been labeled as day-to-day, Pina hasn't played since suffering the injury last Tuesday against the Cardinals. The Brewers remain convinced that the backstop isn't dealing with anything overly serious, but with multiple players sidelined with day-to-day issues, Milwaukee decided to send Pina to the shelf to continue his recovery while recalling Jacob Nottingham from the minors to provide additional depth.