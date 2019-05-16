Pina exited Wednesday's game at Philadelphia with right hamstring discomfort, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina was replaced in the field for the bottom of the fourth inning, but it remains unclear how he sustained the injury. The 32-year-old should be considered day-to-day until more is known on the injury. Yasmani Grandal has taken over behind the plate for Milwaukee.

