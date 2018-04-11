Brewers' Manny Pina: Leaves with calf tightness
Pina exited Tuesday's game with right calf tightness.
Manager Craig Counsell replaced Pina with Jett Bandy after Pina drew a walk in the seventh inning. The Brewers are labeling Pina's injury as calf tightness, which puts his availability for Wednesday's series finale in question considering the early start. If Pina is held out Wednesday, Bandy would be the logical choice to take over at catcher
