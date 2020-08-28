Pina left Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Reds with a right knee injury, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Pina walked in the second inning and advanced to second on a balk before Omar Narvaez pinch ran for him. Manager Craig Counsell said following the game that the catcher is currently having a hard time putting weight on his leg and that he will undergo further tests Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports. Given the pain Pina is under, it seems unlikely that he'll be available for Friday's series opener against Pittsburgh.