Brewers' Manny Pina: Likely out Wednesday with calf strain
Pina is dealing with a calf strain and is not expected to be available Wednesday against the Cardinals, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The Brewers will be counting on Jett Bandy to complete the game Wednesday to get Pina an extra day off before their travel day Thursday. Pina will be further examined before the Brewers kick off their weekend series against the Mets, at which point the club will determine whether he needs a stint on the disabled list. A trip to the DL would be problematic for the Brewers considering Stephen Vogt (shoulder) is already on the disabled list and doesn't have a firm timetable for a return.
