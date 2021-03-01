Pina (knee) will start at catcher and will bat cleanup Monday in the Brewers' Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks.

Pina entered spring training at full health after requiring surgery Aug. 31 to address a torn meniscus in his right knee. The Brewers opted to tender him during the offseason, with Pina ultimately agreeing to a one-year, $1.65 million deal to avoid arbitration. Assuming his surgically-repaired knee holds up well this spring, Pina should open the 2021 campaign as the Brewers' No. 2 catcher behind Omar Narvaez.