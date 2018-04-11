Brewers' Manny Pina: May not be ready for Friday's game
Pina (calf) may not be ready to return for Friday's matchup with the Mets, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
The backstop injured his calf in Tuesday's contest and hasn't been able to play in a game since. Pina is expected to be re-evaluated in the coming days, which should clarify his status for the weekend series in New York.
