Brewers' Manny Pina: Minor calf soreness
Pina has been slightly limited of late by calf soreness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Pina only caught a couple innings Saturday as a result of the discomfort, but manager Craig Counsell did admit that he would have played the entire game if it were the regular season. Nothing will really change about Pina's short-term status here, except for the fact he may get a little bit of extra spring rest. He's expected to open the year as the primary backstop in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 2.0
How many safe, dominant saves sources are there? Our Scott White looks at the distribution...
-
Starting Pitcher Tiers 2.0
Starting pitcher has an abundance of high-end options, but there comes a point when the names...
-
Outfield Tiers 2.0
Outfield is of course a large position, but is it a deep one? Not at the top, says our Scott...
-
Shortstop Tiers 2.0
Trea Turner stands alone at the top of the shortstop rankings, but the historically weak position...
-
Third Base Tiers 2.0
Third base is deep, but not as deep as you might think given the number of multi-eligible players....