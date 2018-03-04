Pina has been slightly limited of late by calf soreness, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina only caught a couple innings Saturday as a result of the discomfort, but manager Craig Counsell did admit that he would have played the entire game if it were the regular season. Nothing will really change about Pina's short-term status here, except for the fact he may get a little bit of extra spring rest. He's expected to open the year as the primary backstop in Milwaukee.