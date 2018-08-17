Brewers' Manny Pina: MRI comes back clean
Pina (shoulder) received a good result from Friday's MRI and could return to the lineup Saturday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Pina was withheld from Friday's starting nine after suffering a shoulder injury during a collision at the plate with Javier Baez in Wednesday's game against the Cubs. Pina was able to take some swings during batting practice Friday, though he did claim that he felt sore following the session. Consider him day-to-day while Erik Kratz handles the catching duties.
