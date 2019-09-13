Pina (concussion) took part in some light activity Thursday, though he's not ready to return just yet, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina's return from a concussion is slowly progressing, and skipper Craig Counsell stated Friday that his backup catcher will need to string together multiple "good days in a row" before receiving the green light. At this point, it seems unlikely that he'll return over the weekend.