Brewers' Manny Pina: Needs more recovery time
Pina (concussion) took part in some light activity Thursday, though he's not ready to return just yet, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Pina's return from a concussion is slowly progressing, and skipper Craig Counsell stated Friday that his backup catcher will need to string together multiple "good days in a row" before receiving the green light. At this point, it seems unlikely that he'll return over the weekend.
