Brewers' Manny Pina: Not in Saturday's lineup
Pina is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday.
Pina will retreat to the bench after going 1-for-4 with a walk during Friday's victory. Jett Bandy will pick up a start behind the plate while batting eighth in the order.
