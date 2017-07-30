Pina is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

After two consecutive starts and an 0-for-5 showing during Saturday's extra-innings loss, Pina will head to the bench for the day off as the Brewers look to take the weekend series against John Lackey and the Cubs. Jett Bandy will start at catcher, batting seventh.

