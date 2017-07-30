Brewers' Manny Pina: Not in Sunday's lineup
Pina is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
After two consecutive starts and an 0-for-5 showing during Saturday's extra-innings loss, Pina will head to the bench for the day off as the Brewers look to take the weekend series against John Lackey and the Cubs. Jett Bandy will start at catcher, batting seventh.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...