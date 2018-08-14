Pina (groin) is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs.

Pina exited Sunday's game against the Braves early after taking a foul ball off the groin. It's unclear whether he's still battling an injury or if Tuesday's day off is a routine one, as fellow catcher Erik Kratz, who starts in his place, has started just shy of half the games since the All-Star break.

