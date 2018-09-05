Pina is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Cubs.

Pina sits for the third straight game, with Erik Kratz again starting behind the plate. It's unclear whether or not he's battling an injury or if Kratz has simply overtaken him. Pina is hitting .440 with a 1.196 OPS over his last 10 games, so it would be surprise if his absence was performance-related. He did miss a pair of games last week after requiring stitches in his lip, but he came back to start Saturday and Sunday and appeared to be fine.