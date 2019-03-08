Pina went 1-for-3 with an inside-the-park home run in Thursday's spring game.

A long fly ball off Pina's bat turned into the home run when the White Sox's Nicky Delmonico crashed into the wall trying to track it down and could not get up to make a play on the ball. While the ball did not leave the park, it was Pina's second home run and fourth extra-base hit of the spring. Pina is expected to the Brewers' backup catcher behind Yasmani Grandal, but he is facing at least some competition for the job from fellow catcher Erik Kratz.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...