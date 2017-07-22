Brewers' Manny Pina: On bench Saturday
Pina is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies.
The power has dried up for Pina of late, but he's hitting at a nice clip so far in July (.310 average). He should continue to see the bulk of the work behind the plate in the absence of Stephen Vogt (knee), sitting just once every three days or so.
