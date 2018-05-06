Pina is not in the lineup Sunday against the Pirates.

Pina hasn't had a day off since last Sunday, catching all five games for the Brewers this week. He went just 3-for-18 at the plate over that span, but two of those base hits left the ballpark. With what appears to be a regular maintenance day again, Jett Bandy will serve as the backstop for Milwaukee, catching ace Chase Anderson.

