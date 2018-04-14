Pina (calf) remains out of the lineup Saturday against the Mets.

Pina has not appeared in a game since Tuesday and it's uncertain if he will be available to catch Sunday's series finale. Jett Bandy is making his third straight start behind the dish in his absence. Bandy could probably make it four straight Sunday if necessary as the team had an off day Thursday, but if Pina isn't ready to go Monday, the team may be forced to make a roster move.