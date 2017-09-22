Play

Pina is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Friday.

With right-hander John Lackey taking the hill for Chicago, Pina will once again step aside as Stephen Vogt handles the duties behind the dish. Pina will likely join the game as a pinch hitter, just as he did during Thursday's series opener.

