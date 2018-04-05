Brewers' Manny Pina: Out of lineup Thursday
Pina is not in the lineup against the Cubs on Thursday.
Pina will get a breather after starting the past three days behind the plate. In his place, Jett Bandy draws the start and will bat eighth in the order.
