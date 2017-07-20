Brewers' Manny Pina: Perched atop catching depth chart for now
Pina went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's loss to the Pirates.
Pina's pleasantly surprising season at the plate continues, as Thursday's showing raised his batting average to .299 and his OPS to .799. With Stephen Vogt (knee) sidelined until mid-to-late August, Pina seems to be in line for primary catching duties, a role he likely won't relinquish to Jett Bandy if he continues to hit like this on a regular basis.
