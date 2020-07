Pina started Monday for the first time this season and went 1-for-3.

Starting catcher Omar Narvaez got the nod in the Brewers' first three games, but manager Craig Counsell decided to give Narvaez some rest and use Pina on Monday instead. While Narvaez is the Brewers' primary catcher, Pina hits lefties better and is better behind the plate, so he should see his fair share of action.