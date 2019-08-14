Pina went 2-for-4 with a double in Tuesday's loss to the Twins.

Pina owned a woeful .557 OPS as recently as July 3, but he has gotten in a groove at the plate since, posting a stellar .348/.388/.630 slash line in 49 plate appearances over 20 games to raise his OPS on the season to a respectable .730. Pina's hot streak has earned him a bump in playing time, as manager Craig Counsel has regularly used a lineup consisting of Pina behind the plate and Yasmani Grandal at first base against left-handed starters.

