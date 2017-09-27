Pina (thumb) was out playing catch prior to Milwaukee's game against the Reds on Wednesday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina's thumb was still giving him problems as of Tuesday, with a decent amount of swelling still noticeable almost a week after suffering the sprain. There's still a chance that he could be out the remainder of the season, but the Brewers are holding out hope that the thumb will take a turn for the better in the immediate future.