Pina went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a 5-0 win over the Mets during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

His second-inning shot off Robert Stock gave the Brewers all the offense they would need in the nightcap. It was Pina's first hit of any kind since June 13, and he's slashing a rough .128/.262/.326 through 38 games, albeit with five homers and 10 RBI.