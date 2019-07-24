Pina went 2-for-2 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 14-6 loss to the Reds.

Entering the game in the top of the sixth inning after Yasmani Grandal was lifted as part of a double switch, Pina ended up providing the Brewers with most of their offense on the night. The backup catcher is slashing only .196/.288/.424 on the year, but Pina does have six homers and 15 RBI in 104 plate appearances.