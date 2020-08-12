Pina went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Twins.

He took Matt Wisler deep in the fifth inning, then clobbered a 3-0 pitch from Trevor May to right-center field in the sixth to drag the Brewers out of an early 4-1 hole. The homers were the first two of the season for Pina, but the 33-year-old backstop has been productive when called upon -- he has a five-game hitting streak going, and Tuesday's big performance pushed his slash line to .368/.478/.737 through 23 plate appearances.