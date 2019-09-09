Pina (concussion) is slated to resume baseball activities Monday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Pina was diagnosed with a mild concussion last week after taking a foul ball off his mask, but he said he's feeling much better after an initially rough first few days following the injury. The backstop is in Miami with the Brewers ahead of the team's four-game series vs. the Marlins, though it's unclear if he'll be available at all. Look for David Freitas and Jacob Nottingham to back up Yasmani Grandal in the meantime.

