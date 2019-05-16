Pina, who was officially placed on the 10-day injured list Thursday, returned to Milwaukee to undergo further evaluation on his strained right hamstring, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

The Brewers don't fear that the injury Pina suffered Wednesday is especially serious, but he'll be sent in for an examination with the hope it confirms that he's merely dealing with a low-grade strain. In the meantime, Milwaukee called up Jacob Nottingham from Triple-A San Antonio to serve as the understudy to top catcher Yasmani Grandal.