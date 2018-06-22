Pina went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a double Thursday against the Cardinals.

Pina led off the fourth inning with a home run off Carlos Martinez, his fifth of the season and first since May 11. The performance extended his hitting streak to a modest four games, which includes three multi-hit games. He continues to see at-bats as the Brewers' primary catcher, but has disappointed by hitting .227/.291/.387 through 163 at-bats this season.

