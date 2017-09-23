Pina, who is out of the lineup Saturday against the Cubs, is day-to-day with a sprained left thumb according to the Brewers, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Pina is getting treatment in an effort to get back on the field, but general manager David Stearns said there's no way to know when he'll return to action, according to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Stephen Vogt will draw a third straight start behind the dish with Pina sidelined.