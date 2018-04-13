Brewers' Manny Pina: Remains out Friday
Pina (calf) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Mets.
Pina strained his calf Tuesday against the Cardinals and hasn't yet been able to return to action. There haven't been any reports suggesting that the injury is particularly serious, but he could still end up on the disabled list if he misses much more time. Jett Bandy will start again at catcher.
More News
-
Brewers' Manny Pina: May not be ready for Friday's game•
-
Brewers' Manny Pina: Held out Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Manny Pina: Likely out Wednesday with calf strain•
-
Brewers' Manny Pina: Leaves with calf tightness•
-
Brewers' Manny Pina: Exits with undisclosed issue Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Manny Pina: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...