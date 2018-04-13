Pina (calf) remains out of the lineup Friday against the Mets.

Pina strained his calf Tuesday against the Cardinals and hasn't yet been able to return to action. There haven't been any reports suggesting that the injury is particularly serious, but he could still end up on the disabled list if he misses much more time. Jett Bandy will start again at catcher.

