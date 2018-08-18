Pina (shoulder) isn't in Saturday's starting lineup against the Cardinals.

Pina had hoped to return to the starting nine for Saturday's contest, but he'll be forced to miss at least one more game with a sore shoulder. Erik Kratz will handle the catching duties and bat seventh with Pina on the bench. Depending on how his shoulder feels, Pina figures to have a chance to play in the series finale.

More News
Our Latest Stories