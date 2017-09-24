Brewers' Manny Pina: Remains out Sunday
Pina (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Pina was expected to be in the starting lineup against lefty Jose Quintana, but he's still dealing with discomfort in his sprained left thumb and will have to cede the start behind the plate to fellow catcher Stephen Vogt, who will bat seventh in the lineup.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...