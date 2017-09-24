Play

Pina (thumb) is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Pina was expected to be in the starting lineup against lefty Jose Quintana, but he's still dealing with discomfort in his sprained left thumb and will have to cede the start behind the plate to fellow catcher Stephen Vogt, who will bat seventh in the lineup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast