Brewers' Manny Pina: Removed prematurely Sunday
Pina exited Sunday's contest in the sixth inning due to an apparent injury, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Pina took a foul ball off his groin area in the bottom of the fifth, but did manage to stay in the game to take his turn in the batting order in the top of the sixth. It's unclear if his removal was more precautionary or if there's a bigger injury at play, so consider him day-to-day for now. Eric Kratz replaced him behind the plate and figures to see the bulk of the catching duties if Pina misses any time.
