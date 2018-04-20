Brewers' Manny Pina: Resumes running bases Friday
Pina (calf) ran the bases Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
It seems like the catcher's injured calf responded well to the increased activity, though no other word on his status has come forth. Pina is eligible to come off the DL on Monday's off-day, and if this base running session is any indication, a Tuesday return versus the Royals isn't out of the question.
