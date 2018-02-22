Pina appears to be the primary catcher to start spring training, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

After a breakout campaign in which he batted .279 in 107 games, the 30-year-old is a lock to break camp with the big-league club as the main catcher. That said, the Brewers haven't discussed exactly how they plan to divvy up playing time between him and his backup catcher, whoever that may be. When asked about the catching hierarchy heading into camp, manager Craig Counsell simply said "Manny's on the team, I would say that." Given that he couldn't say the same for fellow backstops Jett Bandy and Stephen Vogt bodes well for Pina, but it seems like the Brewers may still be entertaining the idea of splitting playing time relatively evenly among their catchers. This situation will likely become clearer as spring training rolls along, but it seems like Pina is in a good spot at this point.